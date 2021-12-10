23-Year-Old Woman Found Slain in Alexandria Apartment

A neighbor found a young woman who had been killed in her Alexandria, Virginia, apartment.

The neighbor was walking down the hallway to her apartment in the unit block of South Van Dorn Street and was stunned to find a crime scene Tuesday afternoon.

"It was disturbing because I do have an 8-year-old and her just not understanding what was going on and trying to explain it," she said.

Police were called to the victim's apartment.

"DOA for a 23-year-old female. The house appears to be ransacked," a dispatcher told responders.

Neighbors can't believe a 23-year-old woman was killed just down the hallway.

The initial report was for cardiac arrest. On Wednesday, Alexandria City Police determined this was a homicide.

"It's scary because it could happen to anyone, because she was right across from me," said a neighbor.

The door to apartment 407 is boarded up now.

None of the neighbors who spoke to News4 had any idea what might have happened, and Alexandria police haven't said either.

"She's never been an issue; never been a problem; she's always been quiet. It's just sad," said the neighbor who discovered the crime scene.

And it's a mystery to the people who passed by her in the hallway they shared.

Alexandria Police said they are not releasing the victim's name at the request of her family.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Whelan by calling 703-746-6228, emailing Michael.Whelan@alexandriava.gov, or via the police department's non-emergency number at 703-746-4444. Tips and information can be given anonymously, police said.