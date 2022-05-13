21-Year-Old Man Arrested in 14-Year-Old Boy's Suspected Fentanyl Overdose Death

Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 14-year-old boy, Prince William County police said.

The boy was found dead at a home in the Woodbridge, Virginia, area April 26. The victim is suspected of taking counterfeit Percocet that contained fentanyl.

The police department released a community awareness message with a photo example of the counterfeit Percocet pill, sometimes referred to as perc30s.

Latae’veion Naveiour Woods of Woodbridge sold the drugs to the victim, police said. Sgt. Jonathan Perok said police uncovered communication between Woods and the 14-year-old who overdosed.

Woods is charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic.

Police have not linked Woods to the overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in Woodbridge two days earlier.

They're often laced with fentanyl, an extremely dangerous substance that can be lethal in even the smallest amounts.

Perok said preliminary tests found fentanyl in pills at both scenes.

The deaths followed a string of recent fentanyl overdoses affecting homeless residents in Northeast and Southwest D.C. They also mirror similar cases reported in Montgomery County, Maryland, like that of 16-year-old Landen Hausman.