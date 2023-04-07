2 Teens Stabbed Inside Walmart in Hybla Valley

Two teens were stabbed early Friday evening inside a Walmart in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, Virginia. One of the victims is critically injured.

The stabbings occurred about 6 p.m. at the Walmart in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway. However, one of the victims was found two blocks north, in a Staples parking lot in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway.

That teen received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

The other teen's injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. That victim was also taken to a hospital.

Both victims had wounds to their upper bodies, police said.

Police said the suspects are in custody. The crime was not random, according to preliminary information, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.