2 Shot in Alexandria; Police Search for Suspects

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Richenbacher Avenue, off of Van Dorn Street near I-395, according to Alexandria police. 

By Tom Lynch

Two people were shot in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of Richenbacher Avenue, off of Van Dorn Street near I-395, according to Alexandria police. 

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Their exact ages have not been confirmed.

Police are searching for suspects who left the scene in a car, though a description was not provided.

At least one home was struck by the gunfire, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

