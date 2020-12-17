2 People Taken to Hospital After Shooting Involving Fairfax County Officers

Two people were taken to a hospital after what Fairfax County police described as a shooting on Thursday involving officers in Falls Church. No officers were hurt.
County police said they responded to the 2000 block of Peach Orchard Drive after a report that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, “an armed confrontation ensued between officers and an individual,” police said. The department said in an update that a shooting involving an officer occurred.
Local
Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. No information was released on their conditions.
Several officers remained outside a residential building in the area later Thursday.
Police are expected to provide more information soon.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.