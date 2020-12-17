2 People Taken to Hospital After Shooting Involving Fairfax County Officers

Two people were taken to a hospital after what Fairfax County police described as a shooting on Thursday involving officers in Falls Church. No officers were hurt.

County police said they responded to the 2000 block of Peach Orchard Drive after a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, “an armed confrontation ensued between officers and an individual,” police said. The department said in an update that a shooting involving an officer occurred.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. No information was released on their conditions.

Several officers remained outside a residential building in the area later Thursday.

Developing: @FairfaxCountyPD investigating police shooting in Falls Church. PD says McLean officers responded to 2000 block of Peach Orchard Dr for shot person. Upon arrival an armed confrontation ensued between officers & individual. 2 ppl taken to hospital. No officers injured. pic.twitter.com/fpmoK4JY7m — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) December 17, 2020

Police are expected to provide more information soon.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.