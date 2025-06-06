Northern Virginia

2 minors, 2 adults die in possible murder-suicide in Manassas Park

The four people were found in an apartment on Lanae Lane, police said.

By Andrea Swalec

Two minors and two adults were found dead in a home in Manassas Park, Virginia, late Thursday in what police are investigating as a possible murder-suicide, police said.

The four people were found in the 9400 block of Lanae Lane, Manassas Park police said Friday morning.

Officers were called to a downstairs apartment to conduct a welfare check at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday and found all four people dead.

“At this time, it appears that this may have been a murder-suicide incident,” police said in a brief statement.

Chopper4 video on Friday morning shows police cars on a tree-lined block of townhouses. The area is about two miles east of Centreville Road (Route 28).

Police did not immediately say who is believed to have been the possible attacker or give names or ages.

Investigators are working to notify next of kin.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

