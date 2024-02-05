Crime and Courts

2 men arrested in pride flag thefts from Arlington home

Police identified the men as a 20-year-old from Virginia and a 23-year-old from New York.

By Allison Hageman

Two men were arrested and charged Friday for stealing at least five pride flags over several months from a home in Arlington, Virginia, police say.

The suspects were identified as Matthew Henshaw, 20, of Fort Myer, Virginia, and Joseph Digregorio, 23, of Bay Shore, New York, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

As many as five reports were made between September and January for thefts in the 200 block of S. Courthouse Road. Each time, a suspect would approach the home in the early morning hours, steal a pride flag and leave the scene, police said.

Police collected evidence and interviewed witnesses to identify the two suspects.

Henshaw was charged with unlawful entry with a bias motivation and petit larceny for incidents on Sept. 16, Sept. 30 and Jan. 27. He was released on a secured bond, police said.

Digregorio was charged with petit larceny for an incident on Jan. 21. He was released on a summons.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects knew each other.

