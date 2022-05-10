2 Girls Sexually Assaulted in Prince William County

Two 12-year-old girls were sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Triangle, Virginia, Prince William County police said.

One of the victims was walking in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road before 8 a.m. Tuesday when a man started following her, police said.

The man grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately before she yelled and tried to get away, police said.

The man then let her go and fled toward Ginn Memorial Park, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The girl went to Graham Park Middle School where she reported the attack.

During the investigation, officers learned of another girl who reported being assaulted Tuesday morning.

That victim was walking near Ginn Memorial Park when a man started following her and inappropriately touched her from behind, police said.

She yelled and ran from the suspect and got a ride home from a passing motorist, police said. A family member contacted police.

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD detectives are seeking to identify the suspect in connection to the #sexualbattery that occurred on the morning of May 10 on Graham Park Rd in #Triangle. Suspect described as Hispanic male, 20-30yoa, approx. 5'6", w/ brown eyes, & beard. More info; pic.twitter.com/lkJRTeuX28 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 10, 2022

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man believed to be in his 20s. He is about 5-feet-6-inches tall with brown eyes and a full beard and was wearing a light-brown hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information that can help police should call police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.