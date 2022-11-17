2 Found Shot at Home in Dumfries, Virginia

Two people were found shot at a home in Dumfries, Virginia. Police have not yet provided an update on the victims' conditions.

Both victims are adults. They were found in a home on Isle Royale Terrace.

A neighbor said police came to her door Wednesday night after the shooting to ask if she’d seen anything. She said police told her the shooting victims were a man and a woman. However, police have not yet confirmed that to News4.

Prince William County police said overnight that the incident was isolated to the home and did not appear to be random. No arrests have been made.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is investigating a shooting on Isle Royale Tr. Two adults were shot. The incident was isolated to the home, and does not appear to be random. No arrest has been made. Residents can expect police in the area as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/8s3glqIfkB — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) November 17, 2022

Police said residents in the area should expect a police presence as the investigation continues.