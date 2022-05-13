Fairfax County

2 Fatally Struck on Beltway After Getting Out of Car in Middle Lane

It's not yet clear why the victims' car had stopped

Two men died Thursday night after they were hit by two vehicles after getting out of their car on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 495 near Exit 176 (Telegraph Road) shortly after 11 p.m. 

Police believe the victims' Toyota Corolla stopped in the center lane, and the driver and passenger got out. It's not clear why their car stopped, but police say that moments later, a Ford Ranger struck the two people and their car. Then another vehicle, a Mazda Miata, also hit one of the victims, police said.

Both victims died at the scene. They have not yet been publicly identified.

A crash reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation.

