2 dead, 2 injured after Mustang crashes in Chantilly

Tall Cedars Parkway was closed in both directions as police investigated.

By Sophia Barnes

Two people were killed and two others were injured in Chantilly, Virginia, early Friday after a driver in a Ford Mustang hit a tree and rolled over, authorities said.

The driver was at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and Tall Cedars Parkway, just south of Dulles International Airport, and heading east when the crash happened about 12:30 a.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 2023 Mustang left the road, hit a tree and then rolled, authorities said. The sheriff’s office didn’t say what caused the crash.

Two passengers died, authorities said. Information about their identities has not been released.

The driver, described only as a male, was injured and taken to a hospital. A female passenger was also injured. The severity of their injuries is unclear.

The Mustang was the only car involved.

Tall Cedars Parkway was closed in both directions as police investigated.

