2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Fauquier County Home

Two people were found dead and a third person was found shot and wounded in a home in Fauquier County, Virginia, Sunday night, authorities said.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 8:45 p.m. to the 7500 block of Hancock Street in Bealeton for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead and a third victim with apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said. The wounded victim was taken to a hospital.

Authorities are investigating. The sheriff's office said this is an isolated incident and there was no danger to the community. The office said they will release more information when possible.