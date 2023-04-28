2 Critically Injured in Fiery Crash on Beltway Near Van Dorn Street: Police

Two people were critically injured early Friday in a fiery crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) near Alexandria, police said.

A pickup truck traveling west ran off the road about 3:50 a.m., hit a Jersey wall and fell onto eastbound lanes before bursting into flames, Virginia State Police said.

The pickup truck had been hauling a trailer loaded with two other vehicles, police said.

A white sedan was seen propped on a barrier between the Inner and Outer loops. A silver sedan was seen with damage.

Commuters were experiencing delays on the Outer and Inner loops of the Beltway near Van Dorn Street, but some lanes were getting by in both directions.

The two injured people were taken to a hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

