2 children and adult hit and killed by train in Springfield: police

An adult and two children died after they were hit by a train Wednesday night in Springfield, Virginia, Fairfax County police say.

The children and adult were hit at Accotink Park Road at about 9:40 p.m., police said after a preliminary investigation.

Witnesses told police that they had seen the victims walking on the tracks, which are several stories high. Their bodies were found on the ground below.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene, which is south of the Capital Beltway (I-495).

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

An investigation is underway to figure out how the victims got onto the tracks and how they ended up on the ground. The ages of the victims are not yet known.