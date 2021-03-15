2 Brothers Killed, 3rd Brother Among 3 Men Hurt in Spotsylvania Crash

Two brothers died and a third brother was among three men injured in a crash March 8 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, officials say.

The five young men were in a 2005 Toyota Highlander in the 7000 block of Smith Station Road when the SUV ran off the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire before 8 p.m., the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Department said last week.

Jaquan Bundy, 18, and Javontae Bundy, 19, were killed. Javontae’s twin, Jalontae, was flown to a hospital in Richmond; he’s burned over 50% of his body and has broken bones.

The driver of the SUV has been released from the hospital, and a fifth young man is still being treated.

At a vigil at Jaquan's favorite basketball court Saturday night, balloons were released into the air. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

According to authorities, "several heroic citizens" helped pull as many people out of the burning SUV as they could.