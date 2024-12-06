2 arrested in Loudoun County road rage shooting

Two men who are undocumented immigrants are accused of firing a gun during an apparent road rage incident in Sterling, Virginia, authorities say.

Aldo Betancourth Rivera, 34, and Jimmy Paredes Madrid, 29, were arrested and charged in connection to the Tuesday shooting.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the suspects fired a gun at a car in the area of East Maple Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue about 9:30 p.m.

The car they shot at was damaged, but the driver and passenger inside were not hurt, the sheriff's office said. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Deputies tracked down the suspects' car on Wednesday and arrested them. They're both being held in jail without bond.

Parades Madrid and Betancourth Rivera both live in Sterling and are in the country illegally, according to the sheriff's office.

Paredes Madrid was charged with shooting from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle and brandishing a firearm.

Betancourth Rivera was charged with "principle in the 2nd degree" to shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The sheriff's office has not said whether the suspects will be deported if they're convicted.