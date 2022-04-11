2 Arrested in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM in Falls Church

A man and a juvenile were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man last fall at an ATM in Falls Church, Virginia, police announced.

The shooter, who was 16 at the time, is in custody in Baltimore County on unrelated charges, police said. His driver, 19-year-old Timothy Kashaun Bradshaw Robinson, who was 18 at the time, was arrested Friday. Both are charged with murder.

Nelson Alexander Sr. died three days after he was shot the morning of Oct. 20 at a bank ATM in the 2900 block of Annandale Road. He had stopped at the ATM at about 5:20 a.m. on his way to work, police said. A cyclist found him wounded nearly an hour later.

The shooter tried to rob Alexander and then shot him in a “heinous, disgusting act,” Police Chief Kevin Davis previously said.

Alexander was a loving, family-oriented man and involved member of his church who sang in the choir, his loved ones said.

Police previously said they were seeking three young men in connection to the shooting. Surveillance footage from a bus showed the men talking and laughing in the hours before Alexander was shot.

The video on the bus was from about 1:20 a.m. Police believed the men committed other crimes and then encountered Alexander at the ATM. Police believed at least one of the men stole a Nissan Murano from the 5200 block of Dover Place in Alexandria and later abandoned it near the bank.

Police said only two of the people in the video were involved with Alexander's shooting hours later.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

