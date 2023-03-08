19-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Alexandria

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday night.

Witnesses heard gunshots and saw Kyren Eley dumped out of a luxury SUV outside an apartment building on South Reynolds Street near the old Landmark Mall, police said.

The SUV took off with several people inside but then returned to pick up something before fleeing again.

Eley graduated from Alexandria City High School’s Chance for Change campus in 2022. He also played on the football team.

A letter from the principal to the school community called his death “a tragic loss for the Titan community.”

No arrests have been made in the case.