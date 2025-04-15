19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Ashburn

A Loudoun County teenager is under arrest charged with murder in connection with a weekend shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

The victim was found in an SUV in a grocery store parking lot, but that’s not where the deadly confrontation took place.

Broken glass litters the asphalt at an apartment complex where a planned meeting between teenagers early Saturday evening turned deadly.

The 16-year-old victim, a passenger in an SUV, was driven the short distance from the Broadlands apartment to this grocery store parking lot where he died.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

By Sunday afternoon, 19-year-old Fadlalla Mohamed was arrested and charged with

first degree murder and a firearms charge.

Court documents explain what led up to the fatal gunfire. Investigators wrote a 17-year-old drove the 16 years old victim to the apartment complex for a pre-arranged drug deal.

Investigators say when Mohamed showed up, he got out of his vehicle, pulled out a weapon and shot the victim in the neck without warning.

A resident in the apartment complex said a tire mark was left on the curb as the SUV carrying the victim fled from the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the 17-year-old driver is not considered a suspect.

Investigators used video from residents, dash cams and vehicle databases to identify the vehicle driven by the suspect and then to track him down and arrest him.

In a statement, Sheriff Mike Chapman wrote, “I am proud of the many deputies, detectives, analysts and others who worked around-the-clock to identify the suspect, then locate and arrest him. The arrest of a suspect in less than 24 hours is a tribute to their diligence and skills…”

A resident who lives in the apartment complex told News4’s Jessica Albert Sunday they are surprised to learn of a violent crime in what’s viewed as a very safe community — and saddened to learn of the teen’s death.

“For a parent to lose their child for a family member, to lose another especially amongst this time is a harrowing, terrible experience,” the neighbor, Lorenzo Gomez, said.

Because he’s a juvenile, the victim is not being identified. News4 has learned he was a student

at Riverside High School.

News4 stopped by the home where Mohamed lives with relatives but they declined comment.

News4 also learned the accused shooter was already facing charges in another

case. Mohamed was arrested in February, accused of having sex with a minor. In court then, he described himself as a student at NoVa. He’s being held without bond on the new murder charge.