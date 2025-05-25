18-year-old charged with murder in Herndon shooting

A man was shot and killed Friday night on the 300-block of Elden Street in Herndon, Virginia, according to the Herndon Police Department.

Eighteen-year-old Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba of McLean, Virginia was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Friday at around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disorderly male suspect. HPD said not long after, it got a call from Shirinipaziziba, who said he encountered the suspect and shot him.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they provided aid to the victim until EMS arrived, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police took Shirinipaziziba into custody without incident, and he is now being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.