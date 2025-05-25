Crime and Courts

18-year-old charged with murder in Herndon shooting

By Jordan Young and NBC Washington Staff

A man was shot and killed Friday night on the 300-block of Elden Street in Herndon, Virginia, according to the Herndon Police Department.

Eighteen-year-old Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba of McLean, Virginia was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

On Friday at around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disorderly male suspect. HPD said not long after, it got a call from Shirinipaziziba, who said he encountered the suspect and shot him.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they provided aid to the victim until EMS arrived, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police took Shirinipaziziba into custody without incident, and he is now being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

