17-year-old fatally shot at Woodbridge apartment complex

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

Someone shot a 17-year-old boy at a Woodbridge, Virginia, apartment complex early Tuesday, investigators said.

He was shot along an outdoor stairwell at Misty Ridge Apartments and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Prince William County police found evidence of multiple gunshots, including shots that struck the building.

The shooter ran from the scene, police said. Police searched with K-9 units and a helicopter but did not find the shooter.

The victim was visiting and had only been in town for less than 24 hours.

He was the second teen killed by gun violence this month in Prince William County.

Two weeks ago, a 15-year-old was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting in Triangle. A 17-year-old was arrested for that shooting.

