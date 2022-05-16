16-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Entering Manassas Mall With Gun: Police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday in Manassas, Virginia, after allegedly entering a mall with a gun while wearing a ski-style mask, authorities said.

Prince William County police said the teen was seen concealing a firearm in his waistband before going inside the Manassas Mall on 8300 Sudley Road.

After “a brief struggle,” officers were able to arrest the teen. He was charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, police said.

More details about the investigation were not immediately provided.