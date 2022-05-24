15-Year-Old Charged in 2 Woodbridge Killings

A 15-year-old boy faces murder charges after police say he fatally shot two men earlier this month in an apartment in Woodbridge, Virginia. The victims were found after a neighbor discovered a bullet hole in his own ceiling.

The teen, a Woodbridge resident, was arrested Thursday, Prince William County police said Tuesday. His name was not released.

Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, of Dumfries, were fatally shot on May 15. They both were 23.

Investigators believe the 15-year-old, Davis and Roberts were acquaintances and were in an apartment with others, police said in a statement.

“At one point during the encounter, shots were fired and both victims were struck,” police said.

No information on a possible motive was released.

Officers were called to the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way at about 4:05 p.m. on May 15. A resident said he found a bullet hole in his ceiling that appeared to have come from the apartment upstairs. The resident also found a bullet fragment on the floor.

Officers went to the apartment upstairs but no one at the door answered. Police had building maintenance open the door.

That’s when officers found the two shooting victims in separate rooms. The men were pronounced dead.

Residents told News4 they were unsettled by the shooting.

"We don't know if this is finished, if this is an ongoing thing," one resident said. "And so we're just all kind of on pins and needles."

The teen suspect was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons charges. He’s being held in juvenile detention. A court date is pending.