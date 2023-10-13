14-year-old charged in liquid candy carjacking at Tysons Corner, police say

Carjackers threatened to throw acid on a man when carjacking him at Tysons Corner Center Thursday evening, Fairfax County police said. It turned out to be candy.

Two juveniles approached the victim as he sat his BMW X5 in a parking garage and knocked on the window, police said.

When the victim got out of the car, the juveniles threatened to throw acid him, police said. Then one got in the car while the other threw a green liquid on the victim.

The juveniles drove away with his car, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The green liquid turned out to be liquid sour candy, police said.

An off-duty D.C. police officer saw the fleeing car and contacted police in Montgomery County, Maryland, as the car entered that jurisdiction, police said.

Montgomery County police apprehended a 14-year-old, police said.

Police are looking for the second carjacker.