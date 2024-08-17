Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

14 vape shops accused of selling to underage customers in Loudoun County crackdown

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Community concerns led to an operation that left 14 businesses facing penalties for selling vape products to people under 21, the Loudoun County sheriff says.

Concerns from parents and teachers led to a two-day operation targeting 32 tobacco and vape shops, the sheriff said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“These kids are going into vape shops and buying these products,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “It’s just not good. The parents, they’re concerned about it. We’re concerned about it. So, we wanted to make sure we did an operation that had some teeth to it.”

If an employee is the one who violates the law, the business is issued a penalty with an additional $100 fine for the employee.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A change to Virginia law recently increased the penalty:

  • First offense: $1,000
  • Second offense: $5,000
  • Third offense: $10,000

“So, the legislation on this is serious,” Chapman said.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Manassas Park 17 hours ago

Police release timeline of missing Manassas woman's disappearance

Prince William County 17 hours ago

Prince William County pushes for more male therapists, encouraging men to get help

The business also may have its license suspended or revoked for repeat offenses.

The infractions are considered civil, not criminal, offenses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco products among U.S. youth. 

This article tagged under:

Loudoun County Sheriff's OfficeNorthern Virginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us