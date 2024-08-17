14 vape shops accused of selling to underage customers in Loudoun County crackdown

Community concerns led to an operation that left 14 businesses facing penalties for selling vape products to people under 21, the Loudoun County sheriff says.

Concerns from parents and teachers led to a two-day operation targeting 32 tobacco and vape shops, the sheriff said.

“These kids are going into vape shops and buying these products,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “It’s just not good. The parents, they’re concerned about it. We’re concerned about it. So, we wanted to make sure we did an operation that had some teeth to it.”

If an employee is the one who violates the law, the business is issued a penalty with an additional $100 fine for the employee.

A change to Virginia law recently increased the penalty:

First offense: $1,000

Second offense: $5,000

Third offense: $10,000

“So, the legislation on this is serious,” Chapman said.

The business also may have its license suspended or revoked for repeat offenses.

The infractions are considered civil, not criminal, offenses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco products among U.S. youth.