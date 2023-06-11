14 displaced after fire tears through Manassas townhouses

Fourteen people are displaced after a fire tore through four townhouses in Prince William County, Virginia.

The blaze started inside a home along Malvern Way in the Linton Hall area of Manassas just after 3 p.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was showing from residences.

Several first responders became briefly trapped inside one of the burning homes, but managed to be pulled out quickly.

Fire officials said no one was hurt, but seven adults and seven kids are being assisted by the Red Cross.

It is unclear what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.