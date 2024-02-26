10 pedestrians killed on Virginia roads in past 2 weeks

Nineteen pedestrians have been struck and killed on Virginia roads in 2024 — 10 in the past two weeks — including a young mother killed in a hit-and-run in Prince William County over the weekend, according to state police.

Carla Mejia left the Elks Lodge about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, her family said. Police believe she was in the westbound lane of Minnieville Road in front of the club when a hit-and-run driver struck her. She died at the scene.

“I’ve lost my daughter and it hurts me to have lost her, but it hurts even more to know that my grandchildren will no longer have their mom,” Mejia’s mother said. “They are just starting to grow up. They need their mother.”

Police believe the car was a Hyundai, but they don’t know the color or model, yet.

“What you did and ran off, that’s not good, because she’s no longer here with us. She’s dead,” said Mejia’s aunt, Mercedes Perez Campos. “It would have been nice if the person stopped and helped her and called the police or the ambulance. Maybe we could have saved her.”

In Prince William County, three pedestrians have been killed this year. None of them was in a crosswalk.

“Don’t wear dark-colored clothing if it’s nighttime,” Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok said. “Don’t cross outside of a crosswalk. You can never really gauge how fast vehicles are going. Sometimes vehicles, I mean, some of these roadways out here, it’s upwards of 50, 55 mph.”

Virginia State Police also encourage pedestrians to consider carrying a flashlight or to wear some sort of blinking light on their clothing.

They advise drivers not to go around vehicles stopped in front of them because it could be for somebody crossing the street.

“And above all, just please stay off of your cellphones,” said Paul Mendoza of Virginia State Police.

Mejia’s daughters are ages 6 and 9. Her family started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.