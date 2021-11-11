1 Seriously Hurt, I-95 Traffic Stopped for Hours After DUI Crash

A woman has life-threatening injuries and I-95 traffic was stopped for hours in Virginia on Thursday after a crash caused by someone driving under the influence, Virginia State Police say.

The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested for DUI, police said.

The crash involving the pickup, a sedan and two tractor-trailers occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound traffic had slowed to a stop on southbound I-95 in Dale City. The pickup driver was "unable to stop in time" and rear-ended an Acura TSX, police said.

The impact of the initial crash caused the Acura to hit two tractor-trailers.

The woman driving the Acura was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The pickup driver had minor injuries and was arrested.

Some drivers headed south on I-95 in the area were stuck on the highway for up to five hours overnight, First 4 Traffic reported.

All lanes now OPEN on SB I-95 near Dumfries. Expect NB rubbernecking delays. @nbcwashington — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) November 11, 2021

An investigation is ongoing.

