1 Seriously Hurt, I-95 Traffic Stopped for Hours After DUI Crash

A woman stopped in traffic on I-95 in Prince William County was rear-ended by a DUI driver, police say

By Andrea Swalec

A woman has life-threatening injuries and I-95 traffic was stopped for hours in Virginia on Thursday after a crash caused by someone driving under the influence, Virginia State Police say. 

The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested for DUI, police said. 

The crash involving the pickup, a sedan and two tractor-trailers occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Southbound traffic had slowed to a stop on southbound I-95 in Dale City. The pickup driver was "unable to stop in time" and rear-ended an Acura TSX, police said. 

The impact of the initial crash caused the Acura to hit two tractor-trailers. 

The woman driving the Acura was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The pickup driver had minor injuries and was arrested. 

Some drivers headed south on I-95 in the area were stuck on the highway for up to five hours overnight, First 4 Traffic reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

