1 hurt in shooting at gas station in Alexandria: Police

The person injured in the shooting is in stable condition

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

A person is hurt after a shooting at a gas station in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday evening, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on Route 1 in the 700 block of S Patrick Street near Old Town at 8 p.m., according to the Alexandria Police.

Officers later learned a person had been shot and was taken to a hospital. They are in stable condition.

Investigators said there was a gathering of a dozen people riding motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes at two neighboring gas stations before the shooting.

Several shell casings were located at the scene.  

Police are looking for surveillance video. No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

