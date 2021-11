One driver was killed and another was taken to a hospital after a crash on Fairfax County Parkway early Monday, Fairfax County Police said.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

The surviving driver's injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said.

The parkway's southbound lanes were closed between Burke Centre Parkway and Ox Road as of 7 a.m.

Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit are responding to a fatal crash on the Fairfax County Pkwy involving two cars. One driver was pronounced deceased on scene, other driver taken to hospital w/injuries not life-threatening. SB 286 closed btwn Burke Centre Pkwy & Ox Rd. pic.twitter.com/QUhcLyP642 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 22, 2021

