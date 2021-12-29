McLean

1 Dead in Crash Involving Bicyclist in McLean: Police

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, stayed at the scene. 

By Clara Garcia

Chopper4

A man has died after a crash involving a bicyclist Wednesday afternoon in McLean, Virginia, police said. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Dolley Edison Boulevard and Ingleside Avenue, Fairfax County police said just after 4 p.m. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Further details about the victim, including whether he was the bicyclist, were not immediately available.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed, police said.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

Manassas 2 hours ago

Police Seek Help Solving Murder of 19-Year-Old in Manassas

fairfax county public schools 21 hours ago

Fairfax County Public Schools Approved for COVID-19 Test-to-Stay Pilot Program

The investigation is ongoing. 

Dolley Madison Boulevard has reopened after being closed between Old Dominion Drive and Elm Street, police said. 

Stay with NBCWashington.com on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

McLeanFairfax CountyPedestrian crashbicyclists
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us