1 Dead in Crash Involving Bicyclist in McLean: Police

A man has died after a crash involving a bicyclist Wednesday afternoon in McLean, Virginia, police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Dolley Edison Boulevard and Ingleside Avenue, Fairfax County police said just after 4 p.m.
Further details about the victim, including whether he was the bicyclist, were not immediately available.
The driver of the vehicle, a woman, stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed, police said.
Northern Virginia
The investigation is ongoing.
Dolley Madison Boulevard has reopened after being closed between Old Dominion Drive and Elm Street, police said.
