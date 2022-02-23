1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Alexandria Crash

One person died and four other people were hurt in a crash on Duke Street in Alexandria late Tuesday, police say.

The name of the person who died was not immediately released.

One other person had critical injuries, another had serious injuries and two others had minor injuries, police said.

The crash occurred in the 3200 block of Duke Street, an area near the Capital Beltway and a number of stores. Officers responded at about 11:50 p.m. and found five damaged vehicles, police said in a statement Wednesday.

A “preliminary investigation suggests speed may have been a contributing factor,” police said.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police. Tips can be made anonymously.