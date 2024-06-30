Alexandria

2 dead in shooting at Alexandria gym

A victim and suspected gunman died after a shooting at a gym in Alexandria, Virginia, police said.

The shooting at Onelife Fitness on Hooff’s Run Drive happened about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Two men were taken to area hospitals, police said. Both men, including the suspected shooter, succumbed to their injuries, police said.

About 60 people were inside the gym at the time of the shooting and fled out the front and back of the building.

“We live in a day and time now where we have to be vigilant – not just law enforcement but homeowners, people who are just trying to go to 7-Eleven, going to the gym,” Alexandria Office of Communications Director Ebony Fleming said. “Unfortunately, this is the day and time that we live in, and just being aware of our surroundings, that’s all that we can do.”

There is no threat to the public, police said.

