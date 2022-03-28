1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Head-On DUI Crash in Fauquier County: Police

A man died and a woman is seriously hurt after their car was hit head-on in Fauquier County, Virginia, on Thursday by a car driven by a man under the influence, police say.
Daniel F. Shomette, of Boyce, Virginia, was killed in the crash on Route 17, Virginia State Police said. He was 57.
A 58-year-year-old woman, also from Boyce, has life-threatening injuries, police said.
Kevin M. Hagan, 67, of Gainsville, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence, involuntary aggravated manslaughter and improper passing. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.
According to an initial investigation, Hagan was driving a 2014 Ford C-Max south on Route 17 when he tried to pass another vehicle headed south. He crossed the solid center line and hit a northbound 2006 Ford Taurus head-on, police said.
The crash occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday on Route 17 (Winchester Road) about a mile south of Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The area is north of I-66.
Shomette, the driver of the Ford Taurus, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
His passenger was taken to a hospital and had been wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Hagan was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Hagan was held without bond at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center.