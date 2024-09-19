Northern Virginia teen charged with threatening students

A teenager in Leesburg, Virginia, has been charged with making a series of threatening texts to a crisis line, police say.

Texts threatening to harm students came through on Wednesday, Sept. 11, prompting Leesburg police to investigate.

Police charged the juvenile with making threats via electronic communications.

The threats happened as several Loudoun County schools faced potential threats. Those threats were also found not to be credible.

"False threats, whether intended as a joke or not, have real-world consequences. These types of incidents divert critical resources, cause unnecessary fear, and disrupt the safety and well-being of our community. We take all threats seriously, and those who make them will be held accountable," Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat said.

Police urged parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making false threats, and to remind children to "see something, say something."

Police didn't give any further information about the teen who was charged due to their age.