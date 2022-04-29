Fairfax County

Northern Virginia Starbucks Vandalized Twice, Pride Flag Stolen

Fairfax County detectives are investigating the motive of the burglaries

By Gina Cook

Michael Keating

Someone stole a Pride flag from a Starbucks in Clifton, Virginia, during one of two vandalisms at the coffee shop this week, police say.

Fairfax County police say someone broke the the front window of the business on Union Mill Road early Wednesday morning, stole the rainbow flag from inside and left.

Then, on Thursday morning, someone broke in again and destroyed property at the store, police said.

Photos from a News4 viewer show the front glass windows at the store shattered.

Detectives are investigating the motive of the burglaries and the police department's LGBTQ liaison is aware of the crimes, police said.

Police believe both burglaries happened between 3-4 a.m.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 703-814-7000.

