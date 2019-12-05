Northern Virginia Science Center Gets $10M Donation

The Children's Science Center is planned for Sterling, Virginia

By The Associated Press

Childrens Science Center Untitled-1
Courtesy Children's Science Center

A planned science center in Northern Virginia is getting a $10 million donation to jump-start its construction.

Northwest Federal Credit Union announced its donation Wednesday at a press conference.

The Children's Science Center will be an extension of the Richmond-based Science Museum of Virginia.

The project is expected to cost $75 million in total, and supporters say the project has now raised 85% of what will be needed. The science center will be located in Sterling, a few miles north of Dulles International Airport.

