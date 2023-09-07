Northern Virginia massage therapist charged with sex offense

A massaged therapist in Ashburn, Virginia, is accused of committing a sexual offense while giving a woman a massage.

Xudong “Gilbert” Hu, 54 of Reston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with "obscene sexual display," the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the incident happened at Relax Spa on Ashburn Road on July 31.

Hu is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 703-777-1021 or email Allison.Rawlings@Loudoun.gov.

