NORTHERN VIRGINIA BUREAU

Northern Virginia Man Drowns at Outer Banks

By Associated Press

Shutterstock

The body of a Northern Virginia man has been recovered from the surf in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The 46-year-old Falls Church man died in an apparent drowning at the south end of Hatteras Island Friday evening, the National Park Service said Saturday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The family of the man, whose name was not released, said he had been surf fishing.

Local

coronavirus DMV Daily Update 22 seconds ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 30

DC 2 hours ago

Photos: Bikers Flood DC in ‘Rolling to Remember' Ride for POW/MIA and Veterans

Surf conditions were reported to be rough over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Virginia man's death was the second off the Carolina coast in recent days. News outlets reported that a Raleigh man, 70-year-old attorney William Delahoyde, died Thursday in an apparent drowning at Kure Beach near Wilmington.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NORTHERN VIRGINIA BUREAUVirginiaNorth CarolinaFalls Churchouter banks
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us