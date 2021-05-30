Northern Virginia Man Drowns at Outer Banks

The body of a Northern Virginia man has been recovered from the surf in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The 46-year-old Falls Church man died in an apparent drowning at the south end of Hatteras Island Friday evening, the National Park Service said Saturday.

The family of the man, whose name was not released, said he had been surf fishing.

Surf conditions were reported to be rough over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Virginia man's death was the second off the Carolina coast in recent days. News outlets reported that a Raleigh man, 70-year-old attorney William Delahoyde, died Thursday in an apparent drowning at Kure Beach near Wilmington.