Northern Virginia judge arrested for public intoxication, police say

A judge in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested over Labor Day weekend and charged with public intoxication, police say.

Charles F. Koehler Jr. was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after someone saw him walking down the Leesburg Bypass near South King Street about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the Leesburg Police Department said.

Koehler was sworn in to the Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Aug. 23, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

Officers took Koehler to jail, and he was released later on his own recognizance, police said.

News4 has reached out to a spokesperson for the Loudoun County judicial system for comment, and is awaiting a response.

Stay with News4 for updates to this story.