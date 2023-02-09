Northern Virginia Food Bank Opens Large Expansion, Market for ‘Dignified' Shopping Experience

Food for Others, a regional food bank serving Northern Virginia, announced Thursday the grand opening of its expanded facility in Fairfax, aiming to offer a dignified experience that feels like shopping in a grocery store.

Food for Others has been a resource to Northern Virginians since 1995, distributing 3.7 million pounds of food to 49,893 households in 2022 alone. Executive director Annie Turner points to the lingering effects of COVID-19, as well as inflation, for the stark increase in food-insecure residents in the area.

“The face of hunger is continually changing, and we are seeing hundreds of new families who have never sought our help in the past. With this expansion, we can better deliver our services to a wider audience and decrease food waste,” Turner said in a press release.

In addition to more warehouse and office space, the 10,391-square-foot expansion features the new “My Market.” The renovated market allows Food for Others’ clients a grocery store-like experience in which they can peruse aisles and shop for their food.

“My Market” gives the client a more dignified experience to handpick food that aligns with their personal preferences, lifestyle and cultural needs.

"It's really important to give our families the opportunity to shop for their own food," Turner said after cutting the ribbon on the new facility. "It's more respectful, and it reduces food waste in the community."

Any client granted emergency food assistance through USDA support or with a referral will have the opportunity to experience “My Market” and “shop” for their family’s groceries.

