Northern Virginia Enters Phase 2 Reopening; Here’s What Has Changed

Eating inside a restaurant, going back to the gym and in-person worship services: Starting Friday, all of these activities will be allowed for residents of Northern Virginia as the region enters phase two of reopening.

Businesses and houses of worship will have to adhere to safety standards and capacity limits to lessen the threat that customers could spread coronavirus. Virginia advises that you're still safer at home.

Northern Virginia is now on-pace with the rest of the commonwealth, which entered phase two a week ago. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says health metrics suggested improvements for the hard-hit region.

Starting Friday, restaurants and beverage establishments will be able to offer indoor dining at tables, not at the bars with a 50% capacity limit. Fitness centers can open indoor areas at 30% capacity. Pools can expand operations to indoor and outdoor exercise, diving and swim instruction.

Outdoor entertainment venues including museums, drive-in movie theaters, botanical gardens, zoos and public or private clubs can also reopen with social distancing measures. Outdoor professional sports can also resume.

Fairs, carnivals, horse racing, arcades, skating rinks and similar indoor recreations can't reopen yet.

Social gatherings can have a maximum of 50 people, up from 10 people allowed under phase one.

Social distancing, face masks and teleworking are still recommended. Employees at most establishments are required to wear masks.

Religious services can occur at 50% capacity. People must be seated at least six feet from each other. Items such as collection plates cannot be passed.

Go here for a sector-by-sector guide on what phase two allows.