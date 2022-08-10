Northern Virginia Districts Start School Year, Stafford Superintendent Shares Changes

Thousands of students across six Northern Virginia school districts returned to the classroom Wednesday.

Schools in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, as well as Manassas City, are back in session.

“We’re really excited to welcome everybody to Stafford County Public Schools and to kick this school year off in Northern Virginia,” Superintendent Thomas Taylor said.

We are here at Stafford High School where students are getting ready for the first day of school! Cheerleaders are here welcoming students back in. LETS GO!!! @nbcwashington @SCPSchools pic.twitter.com/XpfQpYrWzr — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) August 10, 2022

This year in Stafford County Public Schools, there are few changes to note, according to Taylor. One of those changes is high schools returned to a 7:30 a.m. start time. The school district has a renewed emphasis on school safety. Taylor said Stafford has updated polices and practices around security as well as the student code of conduct.

“Coming after the pandemic, we really want to establish great relationships with our kids and our families, but we also want to bring people back to some expectations that are important,” Taylor said.

Stafford schools had a transition day on Tuesday for kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade students. On this non-instructional day, kids were able to learn new expectations, school layouts and bus routes.

“It was just a spectacular way to get started,” Taylor said.