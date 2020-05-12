Northern Virginia Can Delay Reopening Until at Least May 28, Governor Says

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order that allows Northern Virginia to delay reopening as the region grapples with an elevated number of coronavirus cases.

Northern Virginia can wait until at least May 28 to reopen, the governor announced Tuesday morning. Northam expects the rest of the state to be able to gradually reopen this Friday, May 15.

"While the data show Virginia as a whole is ready to slowly and deliberately ease some restrictions, it is too soon for Northern Virginia," he said in a statement. "I support the request from localities in this region to delay implementation of Phase One to protect public health.”

Executive Order 62 allows the following areas to remain closed, as officials there requested: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg and Vienna.

Go here to read the full executive order.

Northern Virginia has been hit hard the the virus. In the past 24 hours, the region reported over 700 cases. The remainder of the state reported about 270. On average, about 70% of cases in the entire state occur in Northern Virginia, the governor’s office said.

Northern Virginia leaders said in a joint letter on Sunday that the region is not meeting important benchmarks to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“The transition to Phase 1 in Northern Virginia should occur when our region has achieved the threshold metrics,” the group wrote.

The governor said Monday that he was working with leaders on a plan to delay reopening the region.

Northern Virginia leaders are telling Gov. Ralph Northam they are not yet ready to reopen their jurisdictions. News4's Darcy Spencer spoke to the leaders about their plans for opening back up.

Northam ordered some businesses closed two months ago and his planned first phase of reopening will retain severe restrictions. Some retail businesses will reopen with limited capacity. Indoor gyms would remain closed, beaches would remain closed to sunbathers and restaurants would still be prohibited from indoor dine-in service.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.