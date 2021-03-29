Northbound I-95 in Spotsylvania County Shut Down After Tractor-Trailer Crash, Fire

Northbound Interstate 95 has been shutdown for over three hours in Spotsylvania County after a tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames.

All traffic is being diverted onto Route 1 at exit 118 in Thornburg and is allowed back on 95 just south of Fredericksburg, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-95: #Update All southbound lanes of I-95 are now OPEN in #Spotsylvania. But all I-95 NB traffic is detoured at exit 118 (Thornburg) to Rt. 1 NB before truck crash + fire at mm 125. Expect several miles of NB delay leading to Thornburg. @FXBGPolice @SpotsySheriff @CCFireRescue pic.twitter.com/e2mjsAEQb1 — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) March 29, 2021

Virginia State Police said that they responded around 4:36 p.m. to a vehicle fire along I-95 at the 125 mile-marker in Spotsylvania County.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. It is unclear what caused the fire.

As of 8 p.m., there were over seven miles of backups on I-95 before the detour.

