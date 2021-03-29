Spotsylvania County

Northbound I-95 in Spotsylvania County Shut Down After Tractor-Trailer Crash, Fire

By NBC Washington Staff

Kensi Michelle

Northbound Interstate 95 has been shutdown for over three hours in Spotsylvania County after a tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames.

All traffic is being diverted onto Route 1 at exit 118 in Thornburg and is allowed back on 95 just south of Fredericksburg, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Virginia State Police said that they responded around 4:36 p.m. to a vehicle fire along I-95 at the 125 mile-marker in Spotsylvania County.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. It is unclear what caused the fire.

Local

Temple Hills 41 mins ago

Temple Hills Skate Palace, Home of DC-Area Skaters for Generations, Threatens to Close

Maryland State Song 2 hours ago

Maryland Votes to Nix State Song, a Confederate Call to Arms

As of 8 p.m., there were over seven miles of backups on I-95 before the detour.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Spotsylvania CountyI-95
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us