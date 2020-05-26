Face Masks Required in All Virginia Stores, on Public Transit Starting Friday

The governor is speaking now. Watch live in the video feed above.

Face masks or coverings will be required in all Virginia stores and on public transportation starting Friday, the governor announced.

“Everyone will need to wear a face covering,” Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news conference Tuesday.

The rule applies in all retail stores, all personal care and grooming establishments, and “all places where people congregate.” Masks need to be worn at restaurants except while one is eating.

Children age 9 and younger do not need to wear masks, though the governor recommended them for children age 3 and older. There also are exceptions while exercising and for anyone who has a health condition that prohibits wearing a mask.

We need to wear face masks to protect first responders and our neighbors.

“Protecting the people around us means face masks,” Northam said.

People who break the rules do not need to expect criminal charges.

The governor responded to criticism after he was seen in Virginia Beach on Saturday not wearing a mask and taking selfies with people. He said he was at the oceanfront with the intention of visiting the mayor and thanking first responders when “a few well-wishers” approached him.

“I was not prepared because my mask was in the car. I take full responsibility for that. People held me accountable and I appreciate that. In the future, when I’m out in the public, I will be better prepared,” Northam said.

Northam also is likely to weigh in on Northern Virginia leaders’ request to begin phase one reopening on Friday if coronavirus data trends continue. Data suggests the region is almost ready to reopen, elected officials said in a letter over the holiday weekend.

