coronavirus

Northam Expected to Give Update on Reopening of Schools, Northern Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff

The governor is speaking now. Watch live in the video feed above.

The governor of Virginia is expected to give an update Tuesday afternoon on when schools and Northern Virginia can reopen as the coronavirus continues to spread. 

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to speak at 2 p.m. 

Most of the state began phase two reopening on Friday, June 5. Northern Virginia has remained in phase one amid larger concerns about what data on the virus shows.

Though most of Virginia will enter phase two of reopening starting Friday, some restaurants are choosing to delay offering indoor dining. News4's Drew Wilder reports.

Phase two lifts some restrictions on restaurants, gyms, sports and outdoor entertainment. Under phase two, gatherings are limited to 50 people, rather than 10. 

Restaurants can have indoor seating at 50% capacity. Gyms and fitness centers can host indoor classes at 30% capacity. Pools, museums, zoos and botanical gardens can also reopen with some restrictions. Recreational sports with physical distancing and no shared equipment will also be allowed.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRalph Northamphase two
