North Potomac High School Student Shot, Killed Remembered for ‘Magnetic Personality'

A high school senior and athlete from North Potomac with what his principal called a "magnetic personality," was shot and killed Saturday while he was in Columbia to visit a friend, police said.

Simeon Mbuyu Mukuna, 18, was a student at Richard Montgomery High School in Montgomery County, Maryland. He was going graduate in June and was applying to colleges, considering pursuing a career in the arts.

“The tragic passing of one of our students, Simeon Mukuna (18), was confirmed last night by MCPS. We are stunned by this horrible news,” the school’s principal, Damon Monteleone, said in a tweet. “Our prayers go out to his family.”

Police said they were called to the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way at approximately 4:57 p.m. for a report that Mukuna had been fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Howard County Police arrested Shawndel Weems, 23, of Monarch Mills Way in Columbia, and charged him with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and reckless endangerment.

Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Simeon Mukuna and the entire Richard Montgomery community. May his memory be a blessing.

When police located Weems inside his apartment nearby, he initially refused to exit the residence. He later surrendered “without incident,” police said.

Weems is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Monteleone described Mukuna as good-natured young man who played on the school soccer team and was a kicker on the football team, with good grades and a wide circle of friends.

"[He had a] great sense of humor, lots of wit. He had a way of transcending social circles and just kind of bringing people together. Just a quality, quality human being all aound," Monteleone said. "Of all the things that the class of 2021 has gone through, the weight of this I think is really heavy on their shoulders, especially those who knew him well."

Police said they do not believe Mukuna and Weems knew one another, and detectives are still investigating a possible motive.

The athletic director at Richard Montgomery High School, Jon Freda, said in a tweet that both Mukuna and another student who died just last year "loved RM, had great relationships with staff and students and had infectious positive energy."

The school will reach out to students to offer virtual counseling on Monday in the wake of Mukuna's death.

The Montgomery County Council also mourned Mukuna in a tweet Sunday.

“Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Simeon Mukuna and the entire Richard Montgomery community,” the tweet reads. “May his memory be a blessing.”