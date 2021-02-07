Richard Montgomery High School

North Potomac High School Student Shot, Killed Remembered for ‘Infectious Positive Energy'

Police said they do not believe 18-year-old Simeon Mukuna and his suspected killer knew one another

By Briana Trujillo

A North Potomac high school student who was in Columbia visiting a friend was shot and killed Saturday, police said.  

Simeon Mbuyu Mukuna, 18, was a senior at Richard Montgomery High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, set to graduate in a matter of months, News4's Darcy Spencer reported.

“The tragic passing of one of our students, Simeon Mukuna (18), was confirmed last night by MCPS. We are stunned by this horrible news,” the school’s principal, Damon Monteleone, said in a tweet. “Our prayers go out to his family.”

Police said they were called to the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way at approximately 4:57 p.m. for a report that Mukuna had been fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Howard County Police arrested Shawndel Weems, 23, of Monarch Mills Way in Columbia, and charged him with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and reckless endangerment. 

When police located Weems inside his apartment nearby, he initially refused to exit the residence. He later surrendered “without incident,” police said. 

Weems is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. 

Police said they do not believe Mukuna and Weems knew one another, and detectives are still investigating a possible motive.

The athletic director at Richard Montgomery High School, Jon Freda, said in a tweet that both Mukuna and another student who died just last year "loved RM, had great relationships with staff and students and had infectious positive energy."

The Montgomery County Council also mourned the death of Mukuna in a tweet Sunday. 

“Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Simeon Mukuna and the entire Richard Montgomery community,” the tweet reads. “May his memory be a blessing.”

