Nonviolent Drug Offender Released After More Than 30 Years With Son's Help

After more than three decades in prison, a nonviolent drug offender is free thanks to his son’s efforts.

Tony Lewis Jr. was 9 years old when Tony Lewis Sr. went to prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Lewis Jr. fought for his father’s release, holding a free Tony Lewis rally on Black Lives Matter Plaza in April 2021.

“When my father went to prison, I was playing with G.I. Joes and He-Man,” Lewis Jr. said. “I’m now approaching 43 years old, so I’m elated. Just so happy for him.”

Lewis Sr. was 26 when he was sentenced to life without parole. He’s 60 now.

His son says he got out through federal criminal justice reform called the First Step Act, which allows some offenders to seek reduced sentences.

His attorney filed a motion last month, and a judge ordered his release Friday. Lewis Sr. was released from federal prison in Cumberland, Maryland, Monday morning.

“It was surreal, almost unbelievable to see him embrace me, my wife, my children, his sister, his nephews, his niece,” Lewis Jr. said. “We’ve been waiting on this a long time.”

Lewis Sr. was associated with Rayful Edmond, a notorious drug kingpin connected to cocaine distribution and violent crime in the 1980s. Prosecutors called it one of the most violent drug empires in the history of D.C., tying it to 30 murders. Lewis Sr. was not charged in connection with any homicide.

His son says his dad is remorseful.

“He understands why he had to serve the amount of time that he served but he didn’t deserve to die there,” he said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not oppose Lewis Sr. being released, saying in part, the amount of time he’s served ”adequately reflects the seriousness of the offense.”

Lewis Jr., who works with those who’ve been released from prison, will help his dad adjust to a free life.

“I look forward to what me and my dad will do to help our city,” he said. “There are so many things we want to do to make our city a better place, a safer place.”

Ward 8 Council member Trayon White also advocated for Lewis’ release. In a statement Monday, he said Lewis Sr. paid his debt to society and that he had visited him in prison where he led programs to help others prepare to return home.